Tunisia - The number of cruise passengers more than tripled in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching 179,000 against 55,000, according to data released by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday.

This significant increase is due to the resumption of cruises by major international companies specialised in this field at the port of La Goulette, the ministry explained in a note on maritime transport and port activity in 2023.

In terms of the total number of passengers in Tunisian ports, there was a 1% increase compared to 2022, reaching 788,000 passengers.

The number of vehicles went up 3%, to 314,000 vehicles in 2023, from 305,000 vehicles in 2022.

As regards the services operated by the Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN), their number rose by 2.5% compared to 2022, reaching a total of 322 services.

The number of passengers grew from 274,000 in 2022 to 277,000 in 2023, up 1%.

As for the traffic of the New Kerkennah Transport Company (SONOTRAK), the number of services provided went down by 2% compared to 2022, totalling 3,986 services.

In addition, passenger traffic between Sfax and Kerkennah has increased by 8% compared with 2022, reaching 1.329 million passengers.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).