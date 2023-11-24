RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce revealed that the commercial registrations of transportation and sea freight activities in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia grew by 28% at the end of the third quarter of 2023.



The number of commercial registrations for transport and sea freight in the region reached 397 at the end of Q3, compared to 310 at the end of the same quarter of 2022.



The transport and sea freight activity is one of the transport and logistics sectors' activities, and it is considered as a vital sector in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

