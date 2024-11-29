RIYADH — Around 60 percent of Riyadh people would use the metro and public transport go to work or school, according to a survey carried out by the National Center for Public Opinion Polls (Rai).



The survey results showed that 71 percent believe that the metro will change their commuting habits, while 80 percent believe that it will contribute to attracting more investments into Riyadh. It was found in the survey that 81 percent are of the view that the metro will reduce traffic congestion, while 83 percent believe that it will have a positive impact on the environment.



Regarding the destinations they intend to go by using the metro, 30 percent want to use it to go to entertainment venues, while 24 percent said that they will go shopping on board metro trains, and 15 percent use it to visit family and relatives.



The survey also showed what matters most to Riyadh residents with regard to the metro. About 40 percent of those who participated in the survey are of the view that there should be a station close to their workplace or residence, while 27 percent of them are concerned about its speed, whereas 22 percent spoke about safety, and 11 percent about preventing harassment.



The National Center for Public Opinion Polls, which is an affiliate of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, conducted a general survey on the opinions of Riyadh citizens regarding the metro. A total of 1,202 people participated in the survey, 57 percent of whom were males, while the remaining 43 percent were women.



It is noteworthy that the Riyadh-based center is the first officially accredited center to conduct and implement public opinion polls in the Kingdom. It aims to support decision-making in government agencies based on impartial and credible results, according to a scientific methodology consistent with international practices. The center aims to support the culture of dialogue in the society on various issues of concern.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).