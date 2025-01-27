Saudi Arabia's airport sector operator Matarat Holding has awarded the contract to Spanish engineering and technology group Sener to update the masterplans for five of its major airports - Yanbu, Tabuk, Al-Baha, Al Jouf, and Al Gurayat.

As part of the deal, Sener will conduct a detailed analysis of each airport’s traffic patterns, tourism potential, facility requirements, capacity and environmental impact. Also, the study will forecast future demands and assess resource investment needs.

Sener has a track record that includes work at more than 190 airports and associated facilities around the world. For example, it was involved in developing the master plan of the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM), and in the construction project of the Lublin airport in Poland.

In Saudi Arabia, where Sener maintains offices in Riyadh, the company has contributed to major projects, including the Riyadh Metro, enhancements to the Red Sea Gate Terminal, and technical studies and consultancy services for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

Announcing the contract award win, Sener said these updated masterplans will provide Matarat Holding with advanced tools for strategic planning and decision-making, enabling it to support the Saudi national aviation strategy, attract global investment, and enhance the country’s position as a regional and international aviation hub.

This new contract represents Sener’s first airport project in the country.

The collaboration aligns with Matarat Holding’s commitment to transforming the Saudi airport sector into a global benchmark for sustainability and efficiency, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, it added.

On the big win, Mario Neves, Regional Country Manager of Mobility in the Middle East at Sener, said: "We are happy to put our experience in the airport sector at the service of the Matarat Holding Company.

"An airport is one of the most complex facilities in the field of transport: due to its high technical and operational requirements, it demands the cross-cutting application of different disciplines and advanced technologies," stated Neves.

"We hope our technical expertise will help develop more modern and sustainable facilities, in keeping with the vision of Matarat Holding Company for the sector," he added.

