Six people were injured after a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Taipei encountered turbulence two hours before landing on Thursday, the airline confirmed.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said Flight TK24 experienced turbulence due to adverse weather conditions late last night as it approached Taiwan’s capital, Taipei. The Boeing 777, carrying 214 passengers and a crew of 17, landed safely at Taipei Songshan Airport.

Ustun reported that four passengers and two cabin crew members sustained minor injuries during the incident.

“Our aircraft with tail code TC-JJE encountered turbulence approximately two hours before arriving at Taipei due to adverse weather conditions,” he said, adding that medical teams met the flight upon landing and provided initial treatment. While no serious injuries were found, two passengers were transported to the hospital at their request.

Turkish Airlines expressed regret over the incident and emphasized that the health and safety of passengers and crew remain the company’s top priority. The airline is closely monitoring the condition of those injured.

