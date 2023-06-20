Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has opened its first state-of-the-art distribution centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was inaugurated by the company’s Global Chairman, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, and Hazza Aldajani, Head of Energy Sector at the Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

The flagship 7,000 sq m distribution centre is equipped with smart technologies and software that will enable faster, smoother, and more efficient transfer of goods across Schneider Electric’s distribution network in Saudi Arabia.

Error-proof delivery

Machine learning solutions such as automatic weight control and image processing will ensure error-proof delivery while a digital control tower connected to Schneider Electric’s global hubs will provide real-time logistics insight. A virtual reality-enabled training hub will improve workplace health and safety and boost productivity.

Committed to adopting sustainable practices, the smart distribution centre has a zero-tolerance policy toward single-use plastics, recycles used carton boxes, has battery-powered material handling equipment and energy-efficient LED lighting.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure software will be used to manage the facility’s energy consumption and environmental footprint, providing real-time, and actionable data.

Expanding presence

“Schneider Electric’s state-of-the-art distribution centre in Riyadh extends our commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s remarkable industrial development and economic diversification. As we embrace an electric and connected future, we are excited about expanding our presence in the kingdom,” said Walid Sheta, Zone President, Schneider Electric Middle East and Africa.

Mohamed Shaheen, Schneider Electric Cluster President Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said: “Opening Schneider Electric’s first distribution centre in Saudi Arabia is another milestone in our growth plans in the kingdom. We are well positioned to scale up and accelerate the supply of power products to customers and partners who want to make the most of their energy and resources.”

“Our centre in Riyadh will enable us to meet the growing demands of consumers and partners with greater agility and efficiency to power the transformation that Saudi Arabia’s business and economic landscapes are going through. We are committed to expanding our operations, investing in local talent and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030,” concluded Shaheen.

