Savic, a leader in SAP solutions and digital transformation services, has announced its pivotal role in Gulftainer's migration project from SAP S/4HANA 2020 on Azure to RISE with SAP S/4HANA on Azure.

This project not only signifies a major technological leap for Gulftainer but also reinforces Savic's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, has embarked on this significant digital transformation journey to enhance its operational capabilities, setting an ambitious strategy to implement new technologies and innovative solutions within operations, infrastructure, business procedures and engineering to achieve the company’s growth goals in meeting customers’ needs and the dynamic changes in the market.

Substantial shift

The migration includes a substantial shift from DMS On Prem to the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), the transition of their Integration Suite from Neo to Cloud Foundry environments, and licenses optimisation.

Vinay Sharma, Director of Information Technology at Gulftainer, said: "This strategic upgrade to RISE with SAP S/4HANA is crucial for Gulftainer to sustain our competitive edge in a dynamic and fast-paced supply chain and logistics industry with evolving global markets. Savic’s expertise in managing complex transitions seamlessly has enabled us to enhance our digital infrastructure without interrupting our day-to-day operations.”

Elangovan, CGO (EMEA) at Savic, said: "Our partnership with Gulftainer exemplifies our commitment to excellence and our ability to execute large-scale digital transformations. This project is a testament to Savic's robust capabilities and our deep understanding of industry-specific challenges and opportunities.”

Core operations

The migration project not only optimises Gulftainer's core operations but also sets a new standard for innovation in the logistics and ports management industry. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of RISE with SAP S/4HANA, Gulftainer is poised to achieve greater agility, improved customer service, and enhanced decision-making processes.

This initiative is part of Gulftainer's broader commitment to investing in world-class technology and infrastructure. As Savic continues to support Gulftainer in post-migration enhancements and optimisations, the focus remains on maximising the return on investment and ensuring that technological advancements translate into real-world efficiency and growth.

