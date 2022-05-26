Riyadh - The Transport General Authority announced a uniform for drivers of public transport, airport taxi and private hire taxi, as well as drivers of passenger transport applications, starting from July 12, 2022, as a prerequisite for practicing these activities in accordance with the provisions of the regulations governing the activity of taxi and taxi intermediaries.

The Authority explained that adhering to a uniform driver costume will contribute to strengthening its development efforts aimed at raising the level of quality of services in transport activities in general and taxi in particular, in a manner that also contributes to improving the general appearance and positive impression of these vital services and their direct connection with all segments of society.

It also confirmed that this comes within a set of stages of periodic and continuous updating and improvement on the activities and services of taxi transport and passenger transport applications, including the technical specifications of taxis, the requirement for the operating life of these vehicles, in addition to providing electronic payment to the beneficiaries of these services, and the rest of the requirements contained in the regulation which takes into account all aspects of development and improvement.

The Authority affirmed its constant and continuous keenness to serve the beneficiaries and keep pace with their aspirations, and to strive to achieve the highest standards of quality and satisfaction rates among the beneficiaries of transport services throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's regions.

It called on all those interested in these services to visit its website: tga.gov.sa to view the details of the approved uniform and all the details, as well as the possibility of calling the unified number 19929 for obtaining more information.