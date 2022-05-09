Riyadh - The Public Transport Authority’s (PTA) quarterly indicators for transport services have indicated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s railways transported more than 3 million passengers in the first quarter of 2022, marking a 208% growth, compared to the same period in 2021.

PTA said that the railways also transported more than 3 million tons of cargo during the current year, recording a growth rate of 26% compared to the same period of the previous year, in addition to transporting more than 160,000 containers. PTA’s quarterly statistic includes all rail transport services in the Kingdom including the North Train, East Train, Haramain High-Speed Train, Princess Nourah University Train, and King Abdulaziz International Airport Automated Train.