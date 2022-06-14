NEOM — NEOM on Monday awarded drill and blast tunneling contracts for work on the region’s infrastructure, which is considered one of the world’s largest transportation and utility infrastructure projects, and it is an essential element in ensuring NEOM continues to meet its development schedule.



Two joint venture groups will undertake the project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies, with the first contract awarded to FCC Construction SA/China State Construction Engineering Corporation/Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company Joint Venture (FCC/CSCEC/SAJCO JV).



The second contract has been awarded to Samsung C&T Corporation/Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd/Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd Joint Venture (SHAJV).



The tunnels work will deliver over 28 kilometers in length and provide separate tunnels for high-speed and freight rail services — making the movement of people and goods faster, safer and easier.



The rock excavated as part of this tunneling project will be processed for subsequent reuse within the permanent concrete lining of the tunnels and other projects within NEOM to ensure minimal impact to natural landscapes.



Commenting on the contract awards, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone for NEOM. The sheer scope and scale of the tunneling work to be undertaken highlights the complexity and ambition of the project.



“We are moving forward to achieve NEOM’s vision of the new future, which has been established by Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, Mohammed Bin Salman.”



“At NEOM, we are inspiring a new way of living, making seamless mobility possible, reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We are not only making a giant leap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but we are also establishing a model for sustainable living around the world.”

NEOM is addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges. Global partners are joining hands with NEOM to pioneer solutions and breakthrough innovations.

