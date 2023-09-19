Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, inaugurated yesterday in Riyadh the first office of the Airports Council International (ACI) for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.



Several dignitaries, high-ranking officials, and members of the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East representing 49 countries attended the event.



During the inauguration ceremony, Eng. Al-Jasser emphasized that this achievement represents a culmination of the Kingdom's prominent standing in international organizations and its significant role in the aviation and air transport industry.



The minister highlighted the unlimited support provided by the transportation and logistics system under the custodianship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.



He pointed out that the opening of the ACI office in Riyadh is an extension of consecutive successes in aviation.



In this context, he referred to the Kingdom's membership in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and its presidency of the Aviation Security Committee within the ICAO, reflecting the pivotal role of the Kingdom and its extensive efforts in supporting the aviation industry regionally and internationally.



It clearly underscores the prestigious international standing that the Kingdom holds on the global stage, the minister noted.



He said that the opening of the office would contribute to expanding opportunities in the aviation market and enhancing the interests of member airports in the global council, aligning with the ambitious goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The minister added that the opening also aligns with the Aviation Strategy that is aimed at strengthening air connectivity with countries worldwide, reaching 250 international destinations, and transporting 330 million passengers annually by 2030.



The ACI for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East was established in 1991 to meet the needs of Asian airports. In 2006, the Asia office was merged with the Pacific office, and it was renamed as the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East office.



It currently boasts 131 members representing 49 countries and oversees 617 airports in Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East.