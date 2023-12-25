RIYADH — The General Department of Traffic unveiled plans to establish eight new driving schools in various regions and governorates across the Kingdom. These include two schools in Riyadh, and one each in Jeddah, Al-Khafji, Dammam, Jazan, Al-Hanakiyah in the Madinah region and Qunfudah in the Makkah region.

The Traffic Department called on companies and establishments that wish to implement driving school project to communicate with the department to be provided with the terms and conditions for the project, and to submit their tenders within a month from the date of the announcement.

It is noteworthy that the Absher platform allows the online booking for getting admission to driving schools. The applicants shall enter the platform, click on the icon of appointments, choose traffic, and then appointments, and fill up other required details.

