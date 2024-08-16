Riyadh: The Roads General Authority said in a press release issued today that the Saudi Road Code represents an important step towards upgrading the road network by unifying all the necessary standards and policies in the road sector.

The code also looks forward to the future by preparing the infrastructure for self-driving vehicles and setting clear standards for their requirements.

This puts the Kingdom at the forefront of countries that rely on modern technologies in developing their infrastructure.



According to the release, the code is designed to optimize road quality, safety, and security while enhancing economic efficiency and sustainability. A key focus is on accommodating self-driving vehicles.

To this end, the code mandates the installation of smart communication devices along roadways to interact directly with autonomous vehicles via advanced networks. These devices provide real-time road condition data, enabling safe driving decisions and improved traffic flow.



The Saudi Road Code serves as a comprehensive technical guide for all road authorities in Saudi Arabia.

The code equips these entities with the necessary information to effectively plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain all road types. It incorporates environmental considerations and the specific needs of self-driving vehicles.

By providing guidelines, drawings, procedures, and checklists, the code aims to ensure optimal road quality, safety, security, economic efficiency, and sustainability across the Kingdom.



The code is in its testing phase, which ends at the end of 2024. As of early 2025, it will be binding on all government agencies.