RIYADH — The Roads General Authority (RGA) announced the launch of using the service of robots for cleaning road culverts.

This initiative is part of the authority's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of road infrastructure and improve road safety, ensuring smooth traffic flow, especially during the rainy season. This contributes to improving quality of life by providing a reliable and high-quality road network.



The RGA explained that the culvert cleaning robot has advanced technical and operational features, most notably its ability to operate in narrow and low-lying spaces.

This is due to its compact design and adjustable height, allowing it to access culverts with limited height. The robot also enhances worker safety by significantly reducing the need for personnel to enter confined or hazardous areas, thanks to its remote control system.

Furthermore, the robot is highly effective in removing various types of debris, such as mud, sand, and accumulated waste, which can obstruct water flow in culverts during the rainy season.



The authority stated that the robot boasts significant environmental advantages, including its quiet operation and zero carbon emissions. These features allow its use inside enclosed spaces, where fuel-powered equipment cannot be used due to inadequate ventilation.

The robot is easy to transport and operate, and it can be moved to different work sites and start work instantly without requiring complex setup. Its use also reduces downtime and maintenance intervals, accelerating the pace of maintenance work and minimizing road or tunnel closures during cleaning operations.



The authority reaffirmed its commitment to implementing numerous vital projects and initiatives to enhance the road sector. This is in line with the objectives of the Road Sector Program in terms of achieving a sixth-tier ranking in the global road quality index by 2030, as well as reducing road fatalities to less than 5 per 100,000 people.

The authority also seeks to ensure the entire road network meets international road safety standards as per the International Road Assessment Program (IRAP), and maintaining a high level of service for the road network's capacity.

