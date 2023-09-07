JEDDAH — Taif Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar inaugurated the public bus transport services project in the Taif Governorate. The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Acting President of the Transport General Authority Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Mayor of Taif Nasser Al-Rehaili, and CEO of Public Transport at SAPTCO Turki Al-Subaihi.



This vital project is the first project to be launched within the first phase of the public bus transport projects in the Kingdom. It is expected to serve more than two million beneficiaries annually, through nine main tracks linking the most important centers and landmarks in the governorate.



There will be 182 bus stop points, and the project will include 58 buses operating 18 hours a day, in a way that contributes to serving and improving travel experience of the beneficiaries of the residents in the governorate as well as visitors. This is in addition to enhancing the level of traffic safety, reducing traffic congestion on the roads, and reducing carbon emissions and environmental pollution.



SAPTCO, the operating company, has made available an electronic application that allows customers to book the service easily and conveniently, through the Taif Buses application (TAIF BUSES).

The public bus transport project includes waiting stations and bus stops, and the main components of each station are seating for waiting passengers, sign boards, passenger waiting area, bus stopping points, as well as pedestrian crossing paths.

