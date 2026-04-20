NEOM — The Port of NEOM is fully operational and actively receiving and moving complex cargo through its multi‑purpose terminal, NEOM announced on Sunday.

The Port’s infrastructure and operating standards support dependable cargo handling and multimodal routing spanning trade flows from different parts of the globe, including the Americas, Europe, GCC, as well as Egypt and Iraq.

​Offering an integrated logistics corridor that combines land and sea transport, the Port ensures smooth and efficient transfer of goods to Gulf markets in record time.

According to NEOM, several European markets rely on its Port to reach the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, and the region, supported by leading global and regional partners.

Port NEOM contributes to accelerating the flow of shipments with high efficiency and meeting the requirements of the region's fast-paced markets. In addition to ship passage, the new corridor combines trucking and ferry services to quickly move time‑sensitive goods into the Gulf.

Powered by Pan Marine, DFDS, and leading regional RoPax services, this route adds flexibility and resilience to your supply chain, reduces transit times, and provides shippers with a reliable alternative.

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