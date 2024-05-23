RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s railway network is witnessing a surge in terms of passenger and freight traffic, reaching new heights in the first quarter of 2024.



Over eight million passengers traveled by train during this period, and this figure records an increase of 27 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. This growth was registered by both urban and intercity services.



Over two million passengers commuted by train within cities, representing a 1.7 percent increase compared to Q1 2023. Intercity travel saw even more significant growth, with over six million passengers opting for train travel – a remarkable 25.41 percent jump year-over-year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



This positive trend extends to the cargo sector as well. More than six million tons of goods and equipment were transported by rail in Q1 2024, representing a 10.7 percent increase over the same period in 2023. These figures highlight the growing importance of railways in the Kingdom’s infrastructure.



Efficient and reliable train services support various sectors, including industry and tourism. Train services also contribute to environmental preservation by reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, railways are a safer and more secure means of transportation, contributing to the overall improvement in the quality of life.

