RIYADH — Saudi Arabia introduced a new mechanism for reviewing taxi fares via applications. This will be through the proposals mooted either by the Transport General Authority (TGA) or by the facility operating transport applications, and approved by the Minister of Transport and Logistics.



The Umm Al-Qura newspaper, the official gazette, published an amendment made in this regard. Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser issued a decision to amend paragraph 30 of Chapter Six of the policy for determining fares for using public transportation in the Kingdom. This is aimed at achieving an enhanced balance between passengers and operators in the taxi sector.



Under the new amendments, a methodology based on “review - approval” has been developed to approve the fares proposed by the Transport General Authority, whereby taxi service fares proposals will be prepared by the TGA and presented to the Minister of Transport and Logistics for approval. The decision included a similar mechanism for determining taxi service fares via electronic applications, whereby the facility operating the application proposes the fare mechanism, and this shall be reviewed and approved by the authority.



It is mandatory for the licensees and those authorized in the taxi activity, as well as establishments operating electronic applications to follow the approved fares and publish them to beneficiaries when they are updated.

