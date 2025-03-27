The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has annnounced that it has added Jeddah-Port Sudan Express (JPS) service by CULines at Jeddah Islamic Port, utilizing vessels with a capacity of 450 TEU.

This strategic move aligns with Mawani's objective of forging robust partnerships with key regional and international ports, solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a pivotal logistics hub connecting three continents.

