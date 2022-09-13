Saudi Maritime Congress, the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will reinforce industry leaders’ commitment to achieving climate neutrality and discuss its impact on global supply chains, with the aim of creating a sustainable and safe environment in the maritime sector.

Scheduled to take place in Dammam in Saudi Arabia on September 28-29, 2022, industry leaders will come together to discuss the key challenges and opportunities.

As the leading maritime and logistics event in Saudi Arabia, the conference will witness a number of discussion sessions that will bring together decision-makers from private companies and government bodies from around the world. The aim is to focus on accelerating the transition to clean energy and adopting best practices to reduce carbon emissions, the Congress said in a statement.

Accordingly, the conference will highlight the adoption of effective policies and constructive strategies that will promote the transition to clean fuels such as hydrogen as an alternative to carbon intensive non-renewable energy sources. These discussions come at a time when the global community is looking to achieve climate neutrality in the marine sector and solve problems related to greenhouse gases.

Eng. Abdulaziz Sabri, President of Bahri Ship Management said: “As one of the world's largest VLCC owners and operators, Bahri’s participation in the Saudi Maritime Congress, which will bring together the global maritime community, is an ideal opportunity to explore and identify the key drivers of carbon neutralisation for the sector and ensure that we are on the right track. We are also keen to participate in the discussions about the energy alternatives that would be available in shipping, and to learn about the latest developments regarding the use of innovative technologies.”

The maritime sector is a major tributary of Saudi Arabia’s economy and an essential element in supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Moreover, the country's significant fleet is instrumental for the industry, it said.

Chris Morley, Group Director of Maritime Events at Informa Markets, said: “The Saudi Maritime Congress provides a comprehensive and integrated platform to amplify the effectiveness of thought leadership debate. Contributors, stakeholders, and participants at the event all play a vital role in the creation and provision of innovative solutions to everything from future fuels to the adoption of technology throughout the maritime industry. It’s important to the whole team at Seatrade Maritime that we support our communities and customers and provide a catalytic experience that contributes to the objectives of the maritime industry.”

He added: "The Kingdom is among the twenty largest economies in the world and has the largest purchasing consumer base in the region. Therefore, the vital role that the maritime sector plays in the Kingdom's plan for economic diversification cannot be downplayed. We believe this event plays an important role in supporting sector growth and stimulating action toward the goals of Vision 2030.”

Saudi Arabia has increased the tonnage of its marine fleet, which includes 368 tankers and ships, reaching 13.5 million tonnes.

