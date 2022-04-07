ArabFinance: Saudi Arabian logistics company GLT Express has acquired Egyptian logistics company Gallop Express, according to an emailed press release on April 6th.

The deal is a part of the expansion plans of GLT Express’ parent company Global Logistics and Technology (GLT) Holdings in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"We aim to contribute to the country’s revolutionary vision through providing a list of logistics solutions to Egypt that distinguishes GLT Express from the competition,” GLT Express’ CEO Mark Humphries commented.

GLT Express provides a variety of logistical services Saudi Arabia including fulfilment, last-mile delivery, freight, and global address.