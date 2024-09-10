The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, is set to gather industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers in Riyadh from October 12 to 14 at the King Abdullah Financial District.

The event, expecting over 10,000 attendees, will tackle some of the world’s biggest logistics challenges, focusing on infrastructure investment, supply chain resilience, sustainability, and the future of logistics technology.

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, GLF 2024 will foster unprecedented international collaboration at a time of rapid transformation in the global logistics sector.

New logistics hubs

Saudi Arabia’s recent advancements including new logistics hubs and growing influence over global trade routes, will provide a backdrop for discussions on reshaping the global map of logistics.

“The Global Logistics Forum brings together the best minds in the industry to solve the biggest challenges of our time. In an increasingly interconnected world, collaboration is key,” said Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport.

“By facing today’s challenges head-on, we build the solutions for tomorrow. Real change comes from honest dialogue and collective action—and together, we can reshape the future of global logistics.”

The forum will feature key speakers from the international public entities and the world’s leading private companies in the logistics sector, with a special conclave session designed to address the industry’s most complex and challenging topics head-on. This is a platform that promises to inspire meaningful change and foster strategic partnerships that will create the roadmap for an effective, efficient and sustainable future for the sector.

High-profile keynote addresses

The GLF 2024 agenda features high-profile keynote addresses, fireside conversations, and expert-led sessions. Discussions will centre on topics ranging from next-generation integrated logistics and autonomous freight to ports and infrastructure investment, offering deep insights into the future of global trade and transportation.

A specially curated track will spotlight the next generation of talent, providing young professionals and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to engage with industry veterans. Additionally, the forum will dedicate focused sessions to the role and achievements of women in logistics, highlighting their significant contributions and leadership in a traditionally male-dominated field.

GLF 2024 offers a unique opportunity to not only tackle the critical challenges facing the logistics sector but to be a driving force in reshaping the future map of logistics.

