Saudi Arabia - Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic Letter of Intent (LoI) with Ma’aden to establish business integration between them aiming to localise the maritime industries and develop resilient supply chains.

Eng Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: "We are delighted to work together with Ma'aden, one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world and the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East. This collaboration emphasises Bahri’s effective and reliable offerings as the national shipping company and further strengthens our position as a global leader within this dynamic industry."

Bob Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden, said: "As a global exporter, access to Bahri’s extensive shipping capabilities ensures that Ma’aden can support localisation of the maritime industry in Saudi Arabia. Having worked with the Bahri team across our fertiliser business in recent years, we are confident that this collaboration will open up new growth opportunities across other areas of our business while continuing to support the national economy."

