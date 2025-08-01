Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority (TGA) has announced the launch of a pilot programme for autonomous vehicle delivery services.

The initiative comes as part of a strategic partnership between Jahez and ROSHN Group, and it is being implemented at ROSHN Business Front, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and TGA Acting President Dr Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih affirmed that the transport and logistics system places great importance on accelerating the adoption of modern technologies, considering this pilot programme a significant step toward establishing an advanced transport system that supports smart cities, enhances quality of life, and promotes sustainability, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The pilot aims to provide innovative and safe delivery solutions based on autonomous vehicles, enhancing the efficiency of logistics services and offering a modern technological experience within residential and commercial communities.

The initiative serves as a practical model of public-private sector integration in developing smart logistics services and reflects the TGA’s vision for a more advanced and sustainable future.

