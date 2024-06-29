Saudi Arabian Logistics (SAL) has announced that it has signed a service contract with Air China, under which SAL will provide comprehensive air cargo handling services for Air China.

The agreement marks a strategic partnership that reflects SAL's commitment to expanding its air cargo handling services and strengthening its presence in the global logistics market.

As per the deal, SAL will also offer ground transportation connections between all its stations in Saudi Arabia's airports and destinations within the GCC countries.

These strengthen SAL's position as a trusted partner in the aviation industry and a leading national logistics provider.

Air China affirmed that the partnership represents a strategic step for the company to enhance its cargo handling capabilities in the Middle East region.

On the key contract, CEO and Managing Director Faisal Al Bedah said: "Working with Air China will undoubtedly enhance our commitment to achieving excellence in improving cargo operations and delivering added value to our customers."

This partnership demonstrates SAL's dedication to delivering high-quality services and fostering strong collaborations with leading global airlines, he added.

