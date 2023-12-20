Saudi Arabia - In a move that reflects Aljabr Trading Company's strategy of building exceptional partnerships to enhance the quality of services provided to its customers, as well as its positive response and utilization of the immense national projects resulting from Vision 2030, the company recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR).



This agreement is the first of its kind for vehicles transportation via railways in the Kingdom and is part of SAR's strategy to expand its provision of new transportation services and solutions to serve a diverse range of customers.



The partnership agreement, signed by SAR's CEO, Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik and Aljabr Trading Company's Managing Director, Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Aljabr, enables Aljabr Trading Company, which manages several vehicles dealerships in the Saudi market, to utilize the railway trains for transporting vehicles.



This contributes to the fast delivery of shipments to various city locations and relieves the pressure of trucks on King Abdulaziz port in Dammam. It also contributes to raising operational efficiency in the transportation and handling of new vehicles from the port, in addition to its environmental benefits in reducing the rates of carbon emissions harmful to the environment by relying on trains to transport new vehicles.



On this occasion, SAR's CEO, Bashar Al-Malik, explained that this agreement represents a milestone moment and a major step in the path towards achieving the strategic vision for a radical transformation in the transportation and logistics sector. He looks forward to reaching new segments of customers to achieve a tangible impact on the environment and society.



He added that the contract aims to provide logistical transport solutions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing traffic safety levels. This reflects the SAR's full commitment to achieving sustainability and providing transport solutions that take into account the future of the country and its future generations.



On his part, Abdulsalam Aljabr, the Managing Director and board member at Aljabr Trading Company, confirmed that the company is keen on developing its business through concluding partnerships with entities that enhance the company's goals, such as the current agreement which supports the company's strategy in relying on the best methods in various stages of work, including the transportation of vehicles and spare parts to different regions.



He added: "This agreement will ensure that we achieve quick access to destinations where we want to deliver new vehicles, such as Riyadh, for example, with lower operational costs compared to traditional transportation by using trucks. We are delighted to be at the forefront of signing a partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways."

