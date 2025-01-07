KUWAIT CITY: The project for the repair of expressways and internal roads began on November 12, 2024 from Salmi Road as part of the 18 contracts signed by the Ministry of Public Works at a total cost of KD 400 million.

According to informed sources from the Ministry of Public Works, these 18 tenders for the comprehensive maintenance of internal roads and expressways are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The sources revealed that the ministry has updated its standards and requirements to ensure high quality of the work and the fulfillment of all obligations agreed upon in the contracts signed between the contractors and the Ministry of Public Works.

They affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Public Works and the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART), under the directives of Minister Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, to implement the contracts according to the schedule and to the highest quality standards.

The sources explained that the ministry has urged contractors to prioritize the repairs of roads that have experienced significant deterioration in the last five years.

The ministry and the monitoring authorities have set clear and precise requirements to ensure both the speedy completion and high quality of the ongoing road repairs.

These requirements were developed by specialists from scientific, executive, and supervisory sectors.

To ensure work proceeds according to schedule and meets the required quality, the ministry has implemented several measures, including coordinating with the General Traffic Department to minimize disruptions to traffic flow.

This is particularly important for internal roads in areas that experience heavy traffic, especially during school entry and exit times in the morning and evening.



The ministry has set detailed requirements to guarantee the quality of the work throughout the process.

These include regular monitoring by the ministry’s Testing Center Sector and independent laboratories, which will examine the asphalt from the factories to ensure quality before it is applied to the roads.

Furthermore, the contractor will be held responsible for the quality of both the foundation and surface layers, with a five-year warranty for the surface layer and a ten-year warranty for the foundation layer.

The sources affirmed that any defects identified during these periods will be rectified by the contractor at their own expense, as stipulated in the contracts.

