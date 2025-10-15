Saudi-based SAL Saudi Logistics Services has signed a strategic agreement with Saudi Post to enhance mail handling and transportation operations across various regions of the Kingdom.

As per the agreement, SAL will provide ground handling services for postal and commercial shipments.

Under this 12-month contract, SAL will fully oversee mail and parcel handling from the moment it is received, equip dedicated loading units, ensure safety during storage and transportation, and manage their movement between warehouses, postal facilities and aircraft, said the Saudi logistics group in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

This agreement aims to raise the efficiency of courier operations and achieve greater streamlining of services, thereby enhancing the integration of services between the postal and logistics sectors in the kingdom.

The final value of the agreement is based on the demand for services at the prices specified, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

