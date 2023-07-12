Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the opening of the second and final phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project which spans 8 km along Ras Al Khor Road from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The works completed entailed the construction of four bridges, stretching 2 km in total, it stated.

The project is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to improve Dubai’s infrastructure and keep pace with the emirate’s sustainable expansion, it stated.

According to RTA, the project was carried out in two phases. The Phase One involved widening of Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction and constructing a two-lane service road on both sides.

The aim was to increase traffic safety and flow while eliminating the existing overlapping traffic spots. It boosted the road’s capacity to 10,000 vehicles per hour and cut the travel time from 20 minutes to about 7 minutes.

The Phase Two was aimed at boosting the capacity of the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road by constructing a two-lane bridge stretching 988 m long with a free left turn for traffic incoming from Nadd Al Hamar Road in the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, it stated.

On the Phase One work, RTA said it involved the construction of two main bridges.

The first one was a three-lane bridge running 740-m long to serve the traffic incoming from Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road with an inward capacity of about 7,500 vehicles per hour, while the second is a two-lane bridge with slopes reaching 990m and a capacity of about 3,100 vehicles per hour.

"Works also entailed the construction of a new 5 km road of four lanes in each direction as well as entry and exit points to serve the newly developed areas and streamline the traffic flow from the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road," said RTA spokesman.

On the second and final phase, he stated that it included the construction of another 115-m-long two-lane bridge to serve the traffic incoming from Nadd Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road .

"Also in this phase, a 368-m two-lane underpass was built providing a right-turn for traffic inbound from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nadd Al Hamar," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).