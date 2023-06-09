Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Emirates Parkings, has, within a very short time, successfully implemented automated procedures for impounding vehicles that violate traffic laws, at Lehbab Yard, Dubai, following a contract signed between the two entities earlier this year.

“We have implemented enhanced operational measures and improved system and procedures, especially a smart system that employs QR Code scanning when receiving or dispatching vehicles within the yard. We facilitated the preparation of the required reports with detailed data from the dashboard. In addition, we have streamlined the parking process inside the yard according to the category of each vehicle and added numbered parking slots for easy identification,” said Essa Al Amiri, Director of Administrative Services, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

“We are also constantly striving to update vehicle locations in the GPS, which aids the Customer Happiness Centre staff in locating vehicles upon review or during vehicle release procedures and while handing over the vehicle to the customer. The yard has gone through extensive maintenance, and we are dedicating a designated area for vehicles subject to the auction listing,” Al Amiri added.

The two entities rolled out three joint initiatives to enhance the service that included detecting vehicles in violation, setting up a unified platform for enquiries about vehicles impounded in parking lots, and offering roadside assistance.

Under this contract, the RTA allows Emirates Parkings to tow and impound light and heavy vehicles and trailers, violating federal and local rules and regulations.

The contract streamlines the impounding system and links it with the traffic and electronic system to enable sharing of information about seized vehicles and calculating the applicable fines. It also revamps the system for saving information on vehicles referred to the vehicle sale committee and maintaining all records of auctioning those vehicles.