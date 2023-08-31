Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of the revamping of four traditional abras stations along Dubai Creek.

The project aimed to enhance the experience of abra riders, and step-up security & safety at marine transport stations used by 14 million riders annually.

It also aimed to fulfil the requirements of the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination and increase the capacity of Bur Dubai Station by 33%.

"The launch of this project is part of RTA’s master plan for overhauling marine transport systems in Dubai, which is recognised as a primary mobility mode, and enriching the marine transport network in the emirate. The plan envisages the development of four key stations: Bur Dubai Model Station, Deira Old Souq Station, Dubai Old Souq Station, and Sabkha Station," explained Al Tayer.

"Marine transport has seen consistent growth in terms of the transportation modes, stations, and riders since the inauguration of the Dubai Water Canal linking the Dubai Creek to the coastal area," he stated.

"The sector is poised to see further improvement with the completion of the urban and touristic amenities on the shores of the canal as well as the construction of marine stations. It plans to make marine transport means the ideal mobility choice for citizens, residents and tourists savouring picturesque tourist and urban structures overlooking the Dubai Creek, Water Canal and beaches," he noted.

Al Tayer pointed out that the revamping of Bur Dubai model station took into consideration maintaining the historic and cultural identity, providing advanced amenities for users, building a sheltered outdoor space, offering retail outlets to serve abra riders and visitors, and upgrading the technological systems of the station.

In a commitment to sustainability, the materials used in construction are environmentally friendly and durable, which will cut maintenance costs and extend asset lifespan by 10%, besides reducing carbon emissions, he added.

