RIYADH — The Riyadh Metro is projected to accommodate one million passengers daily in the initial phase, according to Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics.



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman inaugurated the Riyadh Metro project on Wednesday, marking a historic milestone in Saudi Arabia's public transport system.



Al-Jasser emphasized that the launch of the project underscores the King’s visionary leadership during his tenure as chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh.



“The groundbreaking project, regarded as the largest and most advanced transportation initiative globally, which was developed simultaneously to the highest technical standards, marks a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's transport history,” Al-Jasser said in a statement on his X account following the official inauguration.



The minister highlighted that the Riyadh Metro is a transformative milestone for the Kingdom. “The launch of this national mega-project reflects a significant leap in infrastructure development, boosting economic, social, and developmental mobility while facilitating swift access between destinations,” he said.



The project signifies Riyadh’s emergence as a leading global city in modern transportation systems. "Supported and enabled by the Crown Prince, this metro system cements Riyadh’s position as a beacon of progress and innovation," Al-Jasser added.



With a design capacity to serve one million passengers daily, the metro is expected to enhance user satisfaction, improve quality of life, and contribute to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy

