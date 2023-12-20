PARIS — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced the completion of the main network of ‘Riyadh Bus’ service within the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in the city of Riyadh. By this, the total number of bus routes reached 54 that serve 679 buses via 2145 stations and stops.



The ‘Riyadh Bus’ application contributes uniquely to provide an easy trip experience for network users, by taking full advantage of the services available to them and enjoying a comfortable and easy trip experience. The application enables the network users to plan their trips, starting points, and know the routes and trip times easily through the ‘Choose your destination’ feature.



They can track the journey through the interactive map ‘Trace your route,’ to provide accurate information about trips and their details easily, in addition to purchasing trip tickets, which are available through the application using ‘Buy your ticket’ feature, as these advanced features ensure the provision of accurate and convenient information to users, and contribute to improving the public transport experience in the city of Riyadh.



In addition to other services and benefits available on the application, it is possible to pay the trip fare digitally using the digital payment device available inside the buses, as these services provide an integrated and easy-to-use transportation trip experience, in addition to the services provided by the electronic portal for Riyadh Bus: www.riyadhbus.sa, from a variety of options for passengers, to know bus routes and the mechanism for purchasing tickets.



The “Darb Card” service also allows passengers to pay bus fare easily, and the card can be purchased through ticket sales machines or offices at Riyadh bus stations. The King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in Riyadh includes the implementation of an integrated network of trains and buses, working to meet the current and future transportation requirements in the city. The project contributes to developing the economic structure and enhancing the competitive capabilities of the city of Riyadh in various fields, and upgrading its position as a qualitative economic and tourist destination.



The project aims to operate an advanced public transportation network according to the latest technologies through 87 routes for Riyadh Bus, of which 54 routes constitute the main network for Riyadh Buses, in addition to 33 feeder routes for the Riyadh Train, with more than 2,900 stations and stopping points. This will serve passengers via more than 800 buses, extending over a length of 1,900 km, as well as 6 tracks for the Riyadh Train with 84 train stations spread throughout the capital’s neighborhoods, and it serves as a major means of transportation for passengers across the city

