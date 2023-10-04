Ras Al Khaimah’s Royal Yacht Club, owned and operated by the leading lifestyle development and investment company, Al Hamra, has partnered with Dubai’s Sky Walker Yachts to offer the first-of-its-kind charter experience in Ras Al Khaimah from mid-October.

Under the partnership, the Royal Yacht Club will welcome two luxury yachts, which can be chartered to explore the pristine waters of the emirate – one that accommodates large groups and corporate bookings, and the other, is more suited for smaller, intimate occasions.

The Royal Yacht Club is a leading leisure marina in the emirate, and boasts over 200 wet and dry berths, direct access to open sea, secure and sheltered berthing, a private anchorage lagoon, super yacht anchorage and fantastic membership benefits.

The Sky Walker Yachts will offer multiple add-on options and packages that will cater to various preferences – to those who are looking for some rest and relaxation alongside incredible dining experiences, and to those who want a little more action with snorkelling gear and inflatables.

“We are all very excited to expand our services into Ras Al Khaimah. As a destination, it is becoming increasingly attractive for inbound tourists and residents alike through its development plans. As a yachting destination, it is simply perfect, with its crystal-clear waters, sheltered anchorages, and stunning landscapes,” said Simon Wickham, Managing Director of Sky Walker Yachts.

“Our yachting experiences are designed to provide guests with the ultimate blend of comfort, excitement, and relaxation. Whether they are seeking a serene escape or an action-packed aquatic adventure, we have it all.

“Our vessels are modern with spacious designs and come in various sizes to accommodate small to large groups. Our crew are highly trained in hospitality offering guests a five-star experience complimented by delicious cuisine and water sport options if guests wish to add to the fun,” said Wickham.

Christopher Hewett, Senior Vice President – Hospitality at Al Hamra, said: “With the rapid growth and expansion of Al Hamra Village and Ras Al Khaimah, we are delighted to partner with Sky Walker Yachts to offer residents, guests and visitors a luxurious yacht charter service operating out of the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah.

“Through valuable partnerships forged by Al Hamra with leading service providers, we are focused on expanding and increasing the quality of services and activities available at the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah and with the Al Hamra tourism destination. I look forward to the undoubtedly positive reception Sky Walker Yachts will receive here in Ras Al Khaimah.”

