RAS AL KHAIMAH - RAK Ports has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Jianhua Holdings Group for the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in RAK Maritime City Free Zone.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in expanding the company’s capabilities in the region while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic goals for industrial growth, in alignment with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Jianhua Holdings Group is finalising Phase 1 plans to invest over AED100 million in a manufacturing facility in RAK Maritime City Free Zone. The new manufacturing facility will specialise in the production of Prestressed High-Strength Concrete pile, catering to the increasing demand for high-quality materials in the GCC and Asian markets.

The MoU, which was signed in Shenzhen, China, on 11th September, highlights the shared vision of RAK PORTS and Jianhua to drive economic development, boost local manufacturing and contribute to the UAE’s industrial diversification strategy.

Roy Cummins, RAK PORTS’ CEO, stated, “RAK PORTS is excited to collaborate with Jianhua, a strategic partner that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. This new manufacturing facility will not only enable us to meet the growing demand for construction materials in the region but also solidify our position as a key contributor to the UAE’s industrial sector.”

Xu Jingxin, Founder and Chairman of Jianhua Holdings Group, stated, “With over 30 years of expertise in precast concrete products and technology, Jianhua is committed to long-term investment and sustainable growth. We anticipate contributing to the robust economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE through our strategic partnership with RAK PORTS and our local partner."