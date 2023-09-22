Qatar - QTerminals, a terminal operating company jointly established by Mwani Qatar and Milaha, has officially completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Kramer Holding, a provider of integrated logistics and container services located in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

This was announced by QTerminals in its social medial platform X.

The acquisition represents an important milestone in the expansion of QTerminals, as the Port of Rotterdam is the largest in Europe and is a significant addition to QTerminals group’s diversification.

It further reinforces the QTerminals Group’s commitment to contributing towards the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims for the diversification of the national economy and foreign investments.

"Kramer Group is an important strategic step for QTerminals as we will expand our presence into Europe’s largest port. Kramer Group complements QTerminals and adds existing business, a robust value-creating service offering and European network to QTerminals portfolio," QTerminals Group CEO Neville Bissett had said earlier.

QTerminals will retain Kramer’s key management personnel and employees, including Andre Kramer, who will continue as the chief executive officer.

Kramer Group has both core and strategic importance to the Port of Rotterdam, as it supplements the port’s activities whilst having direct access to the deep-sea terminals of the Port of Rotterdam.

The Kramer Group is an integrated container handling and storage, terminal, container development and logistics services provider, located in the Port of Rotterdam, and is the only independent terminal in the Maasvlakte area, and one of the few multi-user depot terminals in the port.

The acquisition of the Kramer Group by QTerminals allows its entry and presence in the largest port in Europe which makes QTerminals Group’s position stronger in relation to future opportunities in Europe and other developed global markets.

The presence of QTerminals in the Port of Rotterdam is strategic and reputable for QTerminals Group in particular and for Qatar in general as QTerminals' profile will become known in the largest European port.

By acquiring Kramer Group, QTerminals will continue to develop its world leading technical and operational know-how to enhance and optimize its potential as one of the leading providers of integrated container logistics services in Europe.

