Qatar's maritime sector saw higher vessel docking in May 2023 on an annualised basis with its three major ports recording robust jump in building materials and livestock traffic through them, according to official statistics.

The ports – Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais – showed a strong double-digit expansion in terms of livestock on monthly basis in the review period, according to the figures released by Mwani Qatar.

The number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports stood at 227 this May, which was 6.07% higher than those witnessed the previous year period; but was down 0.44% compared to those in April 2023.

Hamad Port, which offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman – plays a vital role in diversifying Qatar's economy and making it more competitive in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 goals.

The building materials traffic through the three ports stood at 62,456 tonnes in May 2023, which zoomed 94.72% and 71.3% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.

A total of 233,553 tonnes of building materials had been handled by these ports in the first five months of 2023.

The three ports handled 48,930 livestock heads in May 2023, which zoomed 727.32% on a yearly basis but declined 30.28% month-on-month. The three ports together handled as many 271,019 livestock heads during January-May this year.

The general (break and bulk) cargo handled through the three ports was 82,688 tonnes in May 2023, which showed a 48.18% and 66.91% on yearly and monthly basis respectively.

On a cumulative basis, the general cargo movement through the three ports amounted to 950,195 tonnes during January-May 2023.

The container handling through three ports stood at 95,317 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which fell 19.05% and 8.3% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in May 2023.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 537,066 TEUs during the first five months of this year.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The three ports handled 6,214 RORO in May 2023, which registered a 10.12% and 22.57% decline year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. The three ports together handled as many as 32,619 vehicles during January-May 2023.

