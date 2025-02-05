Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in collaboration with Manateq, announces a reduction of up to 50% in industrial, logistics, and commercial zones leasing rates for five years.

The reduction in land lease rates will be in effect for five (5) years.

MoCI said that more than 4,000 investors will benefit from the revised lease rates:

• Industrial Zones - Revised rate: QR5/sqm/year (previous rate: QR10/sqm)

• Logistics Parks - Revised rate: QR15/sqm/year (previous rate: QR20/sqm)

• Commercial Plots - Revised rate: QR50/sqm/year (previous rate: QR100/sqm)

This decision reflects the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Manateq's commitment to support national economic growth, strengthen the role of the private sector, and promote entrepreneurship and investment in value-adding sectors.

