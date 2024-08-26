Doha: QTerminals is taking steps for greener operations with a new collaboration between QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam and Project ZES (Zero Emission Services).

As part of this collaboration, ZES will introduce chargeable containers with advanced battery packs for inland vessels.

QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam will build charging stations at the Rotterdam Container Terminal in collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, where these containers will be recharged and exchanged using eco-friendly harbour cranes.

Hamad Port’s advanced shipping line network seamlessly connects Qatar with global markets, providing direct and indirect shipping services to over 100 destinations worldwide.

This extensive network of various international shipping companies guarantees prompt and dependable transportation and logistics services to customers and contributes to strengthening trade ties between Qatar and other countries.

With a stacking area of 176,000 square metres, Container Terminal 2 (CT2) at QTerminals’ flagship facility Hamad Port is equipped with the latest advanced technology, including remote-operated ship-to-shore cranes, hybrid rubber-tyred gantries, and electric tractors.

