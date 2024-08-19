Qatar - QTerminals Kramer is establishing charging stations at the Rotterdam Container Terminal (RCT) as part efforts towards greener operations.



In this regard, QTerminals Kramer has entered into a new collaboration with Project ZES (Zero Emission Services), whose shareholders are Ebusco, ING, maritime technology company Wärtsilä and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.



As part of this collaboration, ZES will introduce chargeable containers with advanced battery packs for inland vessels; QTerminals said in its social media handle X.



QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam will build charging stations at the Rotterdam Container Terminal (RCT), in collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, where these containers will be recharged and exchanged using eco-friendly harbour cranes.



ZES offers a new energy system to make inland shipping more sustainable: a complete product and services package for emission-free sailing based on exchangeable battery containers with green electricity, charging stations, technical support and an innovative payment concept for barge owners.



The exchangeable energy containers – ZESpacks – are charged with sustainably generated power. When depleted, skippers can quickly exchange the container – in 15 minutes – for a fully charged one at one of the exchange and charging stations, according to its website.



The charging station can recharge two ZESpacks in parallel in just 2.5 hours. The stations are equipped with an “open access” network. This means that they are also suitable for rapidly charging trucks and buses and can act as energy hubs. They are standardised and were developed together with the battery containers.



In September 2023, QTerminals had completed purchasing a majority stake in Kramer Holding, a provider of integrated logistics and container services located in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.



The Kramer Group is an integrated container handling and storage, terminal, container development and logistics services provider, located in the Port of Rotterdam, and is the only independent terminal in the Maasvlakte area, and one of the few multi-user depot terminals in the port.



The acquisition of the Kramer Group by QTerminals allows its entry and presence in the largest port in Europe which makes QTerminals Group’s position stronger in relation to future opportunities in Europe and other developed global markets.

Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

