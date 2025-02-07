DOHA: Qatar witnessed 12,580 transactions through its Land Transport Sector last year which shows that the sector has become a key enabler of the Qatari economy.

A recent post on the social media handle of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) revealed that 3,342 transactions were conducted through its Land Transport Sector in the fourth quarter (October-December) of last year.

The land transport transactions achieved the highest levels during the third quarter (July-September) of last year which stood at 3,473. This was followed by second quarter (April-June) registering 2,971 transactions and first quarter (January-March) witnessing 2,794 land transport transactions.

The data revealed that in the fourth quarter of last year, out of the total 3,342 transactions; 987 dealt with land transport licensing, 802 were related to land transport planning, 785 transactions to road affairs, and 768 related to public transport affairs. The main services of the land transport sector include railway safety, bust stop relocation, bus service, road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, approval of land transport network planning cases.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

Qatar has continued its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In 2024, MoT conducted a large-scale field survey as part of Stage 2 of the project of updating the Qatar Bicycle Master Plan (QBMP).

This takes into consideration that the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) by prioritises a high quality of life by benefiting from Qatar’s advanced transportation infrastructure by increasing utilisation and efficiency and accelerating the transition to more sustainable mobility options. This effort is also aligned with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the initiatives outlined in the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar (TMPQ 2050).

Qatar achieved 73% electrification in its public bus fleet in the first quarter of 2024 and the plan is on track to reach 100% electric public bus fleet by 2030. The initiative aims at placing Qatar among top countries in terms of achieving zero emission transition in transportation in step with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

As a result of Qatar Rail’s commitment to provide the highest level of service to the network’s customers, the overall customer satisfaction rate with Doha Metro services scored 99.66%. Additionally, the overall accident frequency rate (AFR) recorded 0.01, reaffirming the company’s commitment to always prioritise safety. The Metro service performance also recorded 99.85% for regularity, 99.66% for punctuality, and 99.90% for availability.

The land transport planning of the land transport sector sets the general planning policy for land and railway transport activities. It prepares the necessary studies and design plans, as well as planning the construction and development of land and railway transport networks in coordination with the relevant authorities in the State of Qatar. It also identifies the licensing requirements and fees of land and railway transport activities.

The mission of the Ministry consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy.

