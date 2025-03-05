The MOT has received a delegation from the Saudi Transport General Authority in the context of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of transportation.

The delegation met with MOT’s Land Transport Affairs directors and discussed latest developments and projects in the industry.

The delegation later paid a visit to Doha Metro stations, Lusail Tram, and Education City Tram, where they viewed the operational processes.

