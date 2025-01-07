Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani has announced the opening of the new Turquoise line on the Lusail Tram network, marking a significant expansion of the city’s public transportation system.

This addition is part of the Ministry’s comprehensive plan to develop an integrated, efficient, public transportation system that incorporates cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

The Turquoise Line will provide reliable, fast access for both residents and visitors to Lusail City throughout the busy days, connecting them to various key destinations within the city.

Lusail tram network extends to cover 19 kilometers of routes, offering affordable and environment-friendly transport to 25 stations throughout four line systems: Pink, Orange, Purple, and Turquoise.

This expansion of Lusail’s transportation infrastructure continues Qatar’s investment in modern public transportation solutions that serve its growing urban communities.

Doha Metro and Lusail tram has previously announced that it will extend a promotional rate of 30-day metro pass allowing unlimited rides until April 2025.

The offer is available at a good discount rate of QR99.

The metropass promotion was initially valid until December 31, 2024, but it has been extended for extra four months, offering residents and public transport users the flexibility of choosing to transition to a greener environmentally friendly and affordable mode of transportation.

The 30-Day offer is valid for unlimited rides for 30 consecutive calendar days from the date you first tap the card at the gate.

Commuters are advised to consider using public transport instead of other means of transportation.

Not only they will be able to reduce their carbon footprint but also have a chance at traversing the city from a different perspective and catch a healthy dose of sunlight.

