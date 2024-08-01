Doha, Qatar: The maritime transport sector of Qatar has witnessed remarkable growth in the first six months of this year. The Ministry of Transport (MoT) completed 5,276 transactions through the Maritime Transport Affairs in first half (H1) of 2024.

MoT stated in a post on its X platform that it has completed 4,767 transactions in second quarter of this year through Maritime Transport Affairs. Compared to the second quarter of last year which registered 4,415 transactions, this shows a jump of eight percent in the second quarter of 2024. The transactions were related to main services such as issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency for safe manning, naval architect, and marine officer. The main service also includes maritime vessels (ownership transfer, renewal and registration); and foreign vessel engaged in operations in Qatar waters (data modifying and renewal).

Meanwhile, 544 transactions were recorded in first quarter of this year. The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with MoT’s strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations, and keeping pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends and latest publications.

In May this year, the ministry launched a new package of digital maritime services related to seafarer affairs as the ministry continues its digital transformation and service automation plans that aim for performance excellence, faster transactions, and simpler procedures.

These four new e-services, which will be available for the public on a test run at MoT’s official website, are: Endorsement Attesting the Recognition of the Working on a Tanker Certificate, Endorsement Attesting the Recognition of GMDSS Certificate, Confirmed Receipt of Application (CRA) Certificate, and Endorsement Attesting the Recognition of Certificate of Competency (CoC).

This takes the total number of MoT’s maritime transportation digital services available at MOT’s website to 13 relating to small crafts and seafarer affairs. The maritime transport sector is working on developing the legal framework for maritime activities, and enhancing technical and administrative aspects of inspection, examination, control and investigation related to accidents.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port ensures swift and secure cargo handling, saving time and effort and provides exceptional service.

Ruwais Port, Qatar’s northern gateway to trade is strategically located to meet the region’s growing demand for trade and commerce. It plays an important role in supporting the economic development of Qatar by facilitating export and import of goods, and providing critical assistance to infrastructure projects in the northern region.

Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports achieved the second-highest monthly container handling rate in June 2024 with over 144,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), marking a 51 percent increase over the same period last year.

This growth was accompanied by a rise in handling volumes of general and bulk cargo, livestock, RORO and vessels by 163 percent, 149 percent, 108 percent and 23 percent respectively, according to Mwani Qatar.

The containers handled through the three ports stood at 144,884 tonnes in June 2024. The ports received 242 vessels while the general and bulk cargoes, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 56,934 tonnes, 15,680 units, 59,129 heads and 22,504 tonnes respectively.

