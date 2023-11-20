Doha, Qatar: Qatar has made significant investment in transport sector which has placed the country in a leading position in global maritime sector.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) completed 3,753 transactions through Maritime Transport Affairs in third quarter (Q3) of this year, the ministry said on its X platform, recently.

The transactions were related to main services such as issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency for safe manning, naval architect, marine officer. The main service also includes maritime vessels (ownership transfer, renewal and registration); and foreign vessel engaged in operations in Qatar waters (data modifying and renewal).

The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with MoT’s strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations, and keeping pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends and latest publications.

According to previous data MoT completed 4,729 transactions through Maritime Transport Affairs in second quarter of this year.

The maritime transport sector is working on developing the legal framework for maritime activities, and enhancing the technical and administrative aspects of inspection, examination, control and investigation related to accidents.

The ports of Qatar witnessed a growth of 39 percent in container transshipment volume in the month of October this year which shows the country is fast becoming a regional trade hub.

Qatar’s ports handled 119,448 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October 2023, with a 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in transshipment volumes. Livestock, building materials, and RORO volumes rose month-on-month (MoM) by 47 percent, 21 percent, and 8 percent respectively at Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port, according to Mwani Qatar.

The ports received 77,868 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 6,494 units of vehicles, 41,959 heads of livestock and 54,679 tonnes of building materials last month. While the number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 263 in October 2023.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).