Qatar has achieved 73 percent electrification in its public bus fleet, Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti said, adding that sustainability is the cornerstone of the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar, which includes an integrated package of initiatives and projects built on key pivots.

Addressing the Plenary Session of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024, which opened in Beijing, Sulaiti said that those pivots are mainly the using of clean energy sources on public transportation, supporting transportation electrification, rolling out smart mobility and expressway projects along with their supportive infrastructures and laws, and managing the demand on land transportation, and other mobility technologies.

The goal, he said, is to achieve integration among all these elements and improve their networking, reduce traffic congestion and protect the environment to leave behind a real legacy for current and coming generations.

He added that sustainable transportation is the goal sought after by governments and companies to achieve economic efficiency, minimise costs, make daily life easier for individuals and businesses, and support the global economy.

He added that Qatar’s vision for seamless mobility is not just an ambitious thought, but a necessity to achieve economic growth and sustainability.

Sulaiti also called for concerted action and for governments, private sector and civil society to work closely to make this vision a reality.

The minister said that Qatar will continue developing all transportation industry’s activities and services and reinforcing its collaboration with UN and global stakeholders in this area to achieve a vision of sustainable public transportation and infrastructure.

