Qatar - The green environment and clean energy are among the most important strategic objectives in the projects implemented by the Ministry of Transport (MoT), HE the Undersecretary Mohammed Abdullah al-Maadeed has said.



During a recent Qatar TV interview, the official said the ministry has adopted an innovation strategy that supports technological and digital development in order to develop and strengthen projects moving forward.



Qatar is witnessing significant development in the transportation sector resulting in drawing investment and all over development. He noted that the MoT Strategy 2025-2030 represents a roadmap for the next five years while reflecting the leadership's vision for developing transportation and logistics services, and includes electronic and technological projects.



MoT recently launched the strategy under the slogan; “Reaching Beyond Horizons.” It features an ambitious roadmap focused on developing the transportation and mobility industry in Qatar and enhancing its role in economic growth, sustainability and innovation.



The strategy is based on the ministry’s vision; ‘an integrated, secure, resilient, and sustainable transport ecosystem’, and mission; ‘driving the development of the transport ecosystem towards high logistic efficiency while supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision’.



Al-Maadeed said the strategy was built on five main pillars, which are economic growth, leveraging services, customer-centric services, sustainability and the network's resilience and workforce development.



MoT has said the new strategy includes more than 42 initiatives and 152 projects adding that it represents a comprehensive roadmap for developing the country's transportation sector.

These enable economic growth through supporting logistics services and strengthen the mobility of people and goods as well as customer-centric services in addition to enhancing the utilisation of existing services and infrastructure.

The projects and initiatives also ensure sustainability and resilience through policies and technologies that support reducing emissions and developing human capital.

