DOHA: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has released the 121th issue of Qatar; Monthly Statisticsbulletin, which highlights the most important statistical changes that occurred in the country during January 2024 in addition to extracts from the results of the 2020 Census.

One of the most notable changes in this issue is that the total number of registered new vehicles during January 2024 has reached 8,512 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 151.1 percentand it showed an annual increase of 33.2 percent.

Regarding traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 843 traffic cases were recorded during January 2024, showing a monthly increase of 6.2 percentand an annual increase by 7.0 percent. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 93 percent, followed by severe injuries by 5 percent. However, 17 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 2 percentof total traffic accidents cases.

A rise in total number of new driver's licences at a monthly rate of 23.6 percent was also recorded.

Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2,514 live births have been registered during January 2024. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 2.6 percentcomparing to the previous month. On the other hand, 240 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 1.7 percentcompared to December 2023.

Moreover, January 2024 witnessed a monthly increase of 1.3 percentof total marriage contracts While the total divorce certificates remained the same as they were in the previous month. The total number of marriage contracts reached 393 marriage contracts, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 141 cases.

The Social Security statements reached QR80mn in January 2024, for 14,362 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 4.9 percentfor the value of social security and a monthly increase of 1.6 percentfor the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 703,000, recording a monthly increase of 35.5 percent(compared to December 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 106.5 percent(compared to January 2023). The highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 53 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Land make up the highest percentage with 47 percentof the total number of visitors.

As for the Banking Sector, t he total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR735bn during January 2024, an annual increase of 4.6 percentcompared with January 2023. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR1,014bn during January 2024. The figure has recorded an annual increase of 5.6 percentcompared to January 2023, when deposits recorded approximately QR960bn.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits reached 771 permits during January 2024, recording a monthly increase of 23 percentand an annual increase of 6.9 percent.

The figure also showed a monthly rise in the total value of real estate sold by an average of 26.1 percentduring January 2024 compared to the previous month.

