RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced that the Qasr Al-Hukm Downtown Station within the Riyadh Metro Network will begin operation from 6:00 am on Wednesday.



It is one of the four main stations in the network, and is a vital center that connects the Blue and Orange Lines of the Metro with the bus transport network. The Qasr Al-Hukm Station serves administrative facilities, palaces, squares, historical markets, commercial centers, tourist sites, and residents of the neighborhoods in the Qasr Al-Hukm area in the center of Riyadh.



The Qasr Al-Hukm Station is distinguished by its design that combines authenticity and modernity, inspired by the principles of the Salmani architecture. It features a shiny steel curtain that visually connects the station's multiple levels with its external surroundings, and contributes to reflecting daylight into the station, while providing shade for the open areas and spaces surrounding the station.



The station includes an innovative green garden that allows passengers to sit and rest while waiting for their train trips. It enhances the station's multiple functions, including providing an attractive public space that facilitates meeting and interaction between the city's residents and visitors.



The station was built on an area of ​​​​22,500 square meters, and 88,000 square meters of building surfaces consisting of seven floors with a depth of 35 meters underground. It includes 17 electric elevators and 46 escalators and many shops, services and public facilities, in addition to paintings and artistic sculptures.

