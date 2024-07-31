Saudi Arabia - Petromin Foton has launched the TUNLAND V pickup truck in the Saudi market, the first of its kind to operate on a hybrid power system. This marks a significant leap in the world of commercial vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles.



This model reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable development in the automotive sector, offering an exceptional driving experience that combines powerful performance with high efficiency. The TUNLAND V is a smart pickup that elevates individuals' lifestyles to the highest levels of power, safety, and comfort simultaneously.



The TUNLAND V from Foton combines the latest advanced technological innovations with a front double suspension and a rear multi-link suspension, designed to meet the demands of strong off-road performance and exceptional durability. This ensures comfort and stability during driving, making it a truly luxurious experience.



The TUNLAND V, Foton's first product featuring a hybrid power system, delivers a torque of 450 Nm and achieves a 10% reduction in fuel consumption through automatic start-stop operations. It also features energy recovery systems and a high-pressure combustion system, with maximum thermal efficiency reaching 50%.



The TUNLAND V is equipped with Foton's DHT hybrid power system and long-range electric and electrical systems, with a maximum battery capacity of up to 100 kWh and a total driving range of up to 900 km. This ensures high performance, multiple power generation options, long endurance, and high torque.



In terms of intelligent systems, the TUNLAND V is prepared with smart driving assist devices, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and more, achieving L2.5 level autonomous driving.



For comfort and safety, the TUNLAND V is equipped with a 14.6-inch smart screen and a voice interaction system linked with ambient lighting, providing smart in-car services and an immersive experience. The overall NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) performance has been improved by 15%, with the main passenger and co-passenger positions equipped with six airbags. Both active and passive safety measures have been comprehensively upgraded to provide integrated protection.

